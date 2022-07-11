My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.18 million and $361,398.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033250 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,924 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

