Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mynaric stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mynaric by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

