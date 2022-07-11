Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nabox has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,902,691,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

