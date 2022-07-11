Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.70

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

