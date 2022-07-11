Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

