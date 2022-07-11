National Bank Financial Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$2.25

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

GDDFF remained flat at $$1.19 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

