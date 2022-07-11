NCC Group (LON:NCC) PT Lowered to GBX 260

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.15) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.89).

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON NCC opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.29) on Thursday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.21). The stock has a market cap of £587.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,313.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.