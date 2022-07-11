Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Neogen has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.63.
Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.