Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Neogen has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

