NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) versus BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Critical Comparison

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NetSol Technologies and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackLine 0 2 4 0 2.67

BlackLine has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given BlackLine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of BlackLine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 5.49% 4.19% 3.00% BlackLine -19.28% -12.37% -1.84%

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and BlackLine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.65 $1.78 million $0.30 10.50 BlackLine $425.71 million 10.27 -$100.08 million ($1.47) -50.14

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats BlackLine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany workflow that stores permissions by entity and transaction type thereby ensuring both the initiator and the approver of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.