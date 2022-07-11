NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 496,095 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.72.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

The company has a market cap of $971.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

