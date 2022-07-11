Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Haywood Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25. Haywood Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Nevada Copper traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 144951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$94.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

