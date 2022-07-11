New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $23.80

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $22.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 24,329 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

