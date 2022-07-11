New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,272.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,028,732 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $411,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $753,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

