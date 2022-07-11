Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 2.7%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 68,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,576,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.43%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

