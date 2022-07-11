NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 47.8% This Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $180.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00245794 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

