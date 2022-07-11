Nimiq Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $263,768.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.41 or 0.05458975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00646399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00071817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00503239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2id

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq's total supply is 10,113,860,629 coins and its circulating supply is 9,546,860,629 coins. Nimiq's official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq's official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq's official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

