Novacoin Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $34,417.42 and $4.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.49 or 0.99873851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00044168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

