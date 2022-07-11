Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after buying an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,414. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

