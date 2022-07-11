Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 9.5%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 18,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,012,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24.

About Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

