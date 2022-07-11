Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 366,311 shares.The stock last traded at $31.74 and had previously closed at $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $3,415,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $14,492,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

