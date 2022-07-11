Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 366,311 shares.The stock last traded at $31.74 and had previously closed at $34.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $3,415,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $14,492,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.