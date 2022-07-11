NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.80.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.39. 11,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,336. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $185.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

