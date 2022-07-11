Oddz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $991,270.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Oddz has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $991,270.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00119106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

