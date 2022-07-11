Omni Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00012907 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00248101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,357 coins and its circulating supply is 563,041 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

