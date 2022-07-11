OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 2.9%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 11,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,834,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $857.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

