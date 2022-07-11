Ontology (ONT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.23 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $211.84 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00247411 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

