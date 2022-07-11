Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 844,103 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $10.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Open Lending by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 484,367 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

