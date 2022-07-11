OpenOcean Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,169.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $569,169.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00116940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033247 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

