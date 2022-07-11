OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

