Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,228. The firm has a market cap of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

