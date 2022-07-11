Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 4429716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Oriole Resources (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

