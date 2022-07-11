Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 4429716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Oriole Resources (LON:ORR)
Read More
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.