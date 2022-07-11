Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
