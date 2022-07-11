PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $88.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,010 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

