Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

PPBI stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

