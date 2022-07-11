Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $460,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 126,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.40. 39,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.