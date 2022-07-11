Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,594,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,683,000 after acquiring an additional 726,041 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

