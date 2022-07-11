Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 552 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,822 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

