Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 65,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.99. 91,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

