Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 9th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,008 shares of company stock worth $417,216,091. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $515.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.95 and a 200 day moving average of $534.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.66.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

