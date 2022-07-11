Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PKIUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.27 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.