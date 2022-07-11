Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKIUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.27 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

