Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.09. 5,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,953. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

