PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $236.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

