Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

