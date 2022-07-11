Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.56. 20,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

