Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.