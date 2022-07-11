Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.