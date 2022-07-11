Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. 146,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069,116. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

