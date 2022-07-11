Perennial Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. 116,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

