Perennial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,446 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,100 shares of company stock worth $1,068,268. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.