Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

RI stock opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.03. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

