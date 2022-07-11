Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TLK opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $101,901,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $29,593,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $5,270,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

